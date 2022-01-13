Youth should be motivated for thinking rapidly and innovatively, says Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar





As a part of ARAI Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav week from 10th to 16th January 2022, a student Hackathon on Smart Safe and Sustainable mobility hosted on ARAI-TechNovuus was e-inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar today. He addressed the young participants and said that innovation is an important factor for the development of the country. To find solutions for the problems faced by the county is the way of building the nation. The youth should be motivated for thinking rapidly and innovatively and Hackathon will be helpful for this endeavor.













He further said that automotive sector has a major contribution in the economic devolvement. However, excess use of fuels, green house effect, pollution, and accidents have created challenges but new innovations will ensure the safe mobility with sustainable progress. The government is also concentrating on these aspects. The Hackathon will pave a way with the participation of young students, he added.









The Hackathon will host 10 problem statements on the broad theme of Smart, Safe and Sustainable mobility solutions for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. A prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh is proposed for the problem statements. Winners would also be considered for further internship or up-levelling through TechNovuus.





The opening remarks were delivered by Dr Reji Mathai, Director, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI ). Ms. Medha Jambhale, Deputy Director, ARAI shared the message from Minister of Heavy Industries. Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) at Ministry of Education, explained the importance of Hackathon and its role in shaping the future of technology in India. He also shared the opportunities India has created with rest of the nations through the success of Hackathons. Ms. Ujjwala Karle, Deputy Director, ARAI presented an overview of the student engagement programs held at ARAI.





Mr. Venkataraj K, Dy. Director General, Society of Automotive Engineers, India proposed vote of thanks.





******





DJN/TFK









(Release ID: 1789793)

Visitor Counter : 149

























