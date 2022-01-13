PM greets people on the occasion of Lohri





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted people on the occasion of Lohri.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Wishing you all a Happy Lohri.





I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society.”







Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society. pic.twitter.com/8a95q4EfMD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

