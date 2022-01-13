PM greets people on the occasion of Lohri

Jan 13, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted people on the occasion of Lohri.


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;


“Wishing you all a Happy Lohri.


I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society.”



Wishing you all a Happy Lohri.

I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society. pic.twitter.com/8a95q4EfMD

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

***


DS/SH




(Release ID: 1789703)
Visitor Counter : 329




Read this release in:



Urdu

,



Marathi

,



Hindi

,



Manipuri

,



Bengali

,



Punjabi

,



Gujarati

,



Odia

,



Tamil

,



Kannada

,



Malayalam