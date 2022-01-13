David E. Graziani Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

David E. Graziani of Houston, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of publishing. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About David E. Graziani

David Graziani is an author, having written for the past six years. He wrote an inspirational self-help guide called “The Tool Box,” ISBN: 978-19772-2720-1, which is a potpourri of phrases, sayings, and one-liners, along with spiritual wisdom collected from the bible and several other religions. The Tool Box is designed to share the teachings of mindfulness and provides enlightening words to aid in the healing of afflictions like depression and heartbreak, as well as identifying toxic relationships and exploring emotions, morals, and values within our modern behavior system. It provides coping “tools” put together to aid as a guide through life. “The Tool Box” is available on Amazon.com.

Mr. Graziani’s book, “The Tool Box” explains that tools come in many forms and context. When applied in a healing manner, words can open doors to the soul. “The Tool Box” is designed to supply people with fragments of literature and wisdom in hopes of planting a seed that will blossom a new “Tool Box” of your own. It includes the words of Buddha, “The sterling qualities distinguishing the man of virtue are generosity, truthfulness, patience, and compassion. By developing and mastering these qualities within himself, a man lives in harmony with his own conscience and a peace within his fellow beings.” In addition it highlights the teachings of Paramahanasa Yogananda: “Never do anything that taints your mind. Wrong actions cause negative or evil mental vibrations that respect in your whole appearance and personality. Engage in those actions that nurture the good qualities you want to have.” The “Tool Box” also encourages following the “Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz: 1. Be impeccable with your word, 2. Don’t take anything personally, 3. Don’t make assumptions, and 4. Always do your best.

Previously, Mr. Graziani served as an aviation hydraulics mechanic with the U.S. Navy for 9 years. He was a thermal engineer for 17 years, serving as a heat and frost asbestos worker,(lagger/ insulator). He proudly contributed in the commercial, industrial, residential, and marine Insulation trade. He also served as a rural mail carrier for 4 years.

Born March 12, 1970 in Seattle, Washington, David obtained an A.A. from Renton Community College in 2001. He received Medals and Letters of Achievement from the U.S. Navy. David Graziani has been affiliated with the International Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers since 1998. In his spare time, he enjoys writing, travel, and community outreach projects.

David E. Graziani states, “The Tool Box” contains many bits of wisdom and phrases of encouragement with a touch of enlightening soul food to freshen up your day. I know you will enjoy it.”

