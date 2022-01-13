Dreamin’ Out Loud Entertainment Partners with Michael Scott of The Great Scott Podcast

As Michael Scott says, “The Great Scott Podcast is not new, but it is invaluable. We talk with your favorite celebrities about things like success and what motivations they would give someone if they were in their shoes.”

Michael has agreed to interview artists and people of interest referred to his show by Dreamin’ Out Loud Entertainment. One of his first interview guests referred from D.O.L.E. will be Mike Jones of the group IV Real. Mike will discuss the groups’ new single “Always” that will be released by Dreamin’ Out Loud Entertainment on January 28th, 2022.

Established in 2009 as a family-owned indie Contemporary Christian Pop label, Dreamin’ Out Loud Entertainment (D.O.L.E.), was voted indie label of the year at the inaugural 2013 IMEA Music Awards in Ashland, Kentucky. One single, “Rough Day,” was released on its flagship artist in 2014.

In 2014 (D.O.L.E.) signed Christian Contemporary Pop artist Kristin Rader from Cleveland, TN. The single “Smile” was released on her in 2015.

In 2016, (D.O.L.E.) was put on inactive status but as of Fall 2021, has been re-launched as a multi-genre niche entertainment recording company focused on spreading a positive, up-lifting message through the creative arts. Its’ releases will be through mp3 only. 95% of the material released are songs either written, co-written or associated with/by label owner Arthur “Poetry” Payne III.

Our mission is to bring to the world positive, uplifting and professional materials of the highest quality.

Dreamin’ Out Loud Entertainment is a company founded on Christian principles and morals and is a division of Dreamin’ Out Loud, LLC.

For more information about Michael Scott and The Great Scott Podcast please visit: https://michaelthegreatscott.castos.com/