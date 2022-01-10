Desert Control Appoints Michael Davidson as CEO of Desert Control Americas to Spearhead the Company’s Market Entry & Growth in the United States

Michael Davidson, Ph.D., joins Desert Control as CEO of Desert Control Americas Inc.

Desert Control was founded in Norway to specialize in climate-smart Agri-tech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) enables sustainable ecosystem management by restoring and protecting soil’s ability to preserve water and increase yields for agriculture, forests and green landscapes.

In December 2021, Desert Control Americas was established to bring LNC to the U.S. to combat water scarcity and enable climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable ecosystem management in states like California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Michael Davidson joins to spearhead the company’s mission in the U.S. as of January 6, 2022. His first weeks are spent at the group headquarters in Norway and visiting the company’s operation in the United Arab Emirates.

Michael Davidson has 30 years of experience within the agriculture sector in the U.S. with a track record that includes senior leadership positions for start-up companies as well as growing established organizations in the agricultural industry with a focus on irrigation solutions and water management. He also built a consultancy firm specializing in Climate-Smart Agriculture and has served as a consultant and advisor to organizations such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, the Sustainable Trade Initiative, the Inter-American Development Bank and a host of NGOs.

Davidson’s educational background includes a B.A. in Business, a Master of Public Administration focused on Water Resource Management from California State University and a Ph.D. in Public Policy focused on Climate-Smart Agriculture from Claremont Graduate University in California.

Michael spent 16 years as a field crop and irrigation manager at a 1,200-acre farm at a young age. This sparked his passion for agriculture. His career has since been motivated by a desire to help farmers achieve long-term prosperity in harmony with nature.

Desert Control’s vision: Making Earth Green Again is a perfect match for Michael’s experience, passion and vision, says Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO of Desert Control.

About Desert Control:

LNC enables sand and degraded soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields and ecosystem resilience while preserving water resources by up to 50%.

Agriculture and food production already consume more than 70% of all available freshwater. Desertification and soil degradation further increases water consumption in a negative spiral. Our growing global population will require more food in the next 40 years than was produced over the last 500 years, putting even more pressure on vital resources such as water. This is the problem Desert Control is determined to solve. According to the United Nations, twelve million hectares of fertile land perish to desertification, representing an annual $490 billion loss to the global economy.

Desert Control’s vision is making earth green again.

