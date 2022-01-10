iPOP Alumni Shameik Moore Returns in Animated Spider-Man Sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning film recently released the official trailer.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse picks up where Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse left off. In the new feature, which is set to be released in 2022, Miles Morales (Moore) is thrust into alternate spaces, and places after a portal to Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) returns from her universe. From there on, the film slings through a range of art styles and mile-a-minute moments where audiences will see Morales (Moore) pitted against Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

According to the official description, the upcoming sequel will “transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin Thompson, Columbia Pictures, and Sony Pictures Animation serve as producers for the animated feature in association with Marvel Entertainment. The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, made history when the Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman-directed picture took home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The win made Ramsey the first Black American to be nominated for and win the distinction.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 7, 2022, with Part Two on the calendar to follow sometime in 2023.

No stranger to his own critical acclaim, Moore is best known for his star-turning role in 2015’s Dope. Following the film’s success, Moore landed the role of Miles Morales in the award-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!. The international competition brings together performers from around the world, providing unparalleled training and promotion to hundreds of Hollywood agents, casting directors, and managers.

About iPOP!

iPOP LA promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. Participants work with industry experts and take part in competitions. These competitions take place in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 | office@ipopla.com