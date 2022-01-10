iPOP Alumni Karrie Martin Signs on to Star in “Nexus Dream”

iPOP Alumni Karrie Martin Signs on to star in writer-director Jigeesh Magar’s Nexus Dream. Additional cast members have not yet been noted.

In the feature film, two brilliant minds find themselves each haunted by the demons of a personal tragedy. According to Deadline, who first released the exclusive, the plot line of the film is further described as the following:

“The two attempt to reinvent themselves through the discovery and formulation of a serum that transforms dying human organs into healthy ones. But the dangerous entanglements of one, and the dark, ominous presence that shadows the other, threaten to destroy not only their lives but the very purpose of their discovery for mankind.”

Karrie will portray the role of Alejandra in the feature film. Her character is described as a “young woman of immigrant parents with a gifted intellect and a promising future, which, rare enough in her neighborhood, has to be put on hold. Devotion and loyalty to the family will always come first, and hers is desperately needing help through hard times, even as she grapples with a secret tragedy from her past.”

Magar will produce nexus Dreams with Misha Zvagilskiy and Antonio Lujak. The feature film’s executive producers include Amal ElWardi, Zoran Misetic, Kirk M. Petruccelli, and Rafael Primorac, with John Alexander Stern serving as an associate producer.

Repped by Luber Roklin, Karrie has experienced continued success since attending iPOP LA. She currently stars in the Netflix hit series Gentefied, which is in its second season. Before Genetified, Karrie appeared in Pretty Little Liars, The Arrangement, and USA’s The Purge. However, it was after attending iPOP LA that Karrie found success in Hollywood. Her next project will be producing That Boy, which she recently bought the rights to.

