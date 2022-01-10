Caitlin Carmichael, iPOP Alumni to Star in Indie Feature “Roadkill”

iPOP Alumni Caitlin Carmichael has been tapped to star in the indie feature film Roadkill. Written and directed by Warren Fast, Roadkill marks Caitlin’s first feature film casting of the year since her role in Midnight in the Switchgrass, which starred Megan Fox and Bruce Willis.

Roadkill tells the story of a young woman riding the back roads of a rural county whose quest for justice becomes derailed when she finds herself caught up in a search for a fugitive killer. In the feature film, Caitlin will play the role of multi-layered anti-hero Driver. The news was first reported by Deadline, who received the exclusive.

Prior to this casting and the release of Caitlin’s other feature film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, the iPOP alumni appeared in the Netflix film Wheelman. Caitlin Carmichael is most notable for her starring roles in Life Itself and Dwight in Shining Armor. Originally from Tifton, GA, Caitlin got her start in the industry after attending iPOP LA. She has continued to succeed since, with roles on various hit TV shows and films. Along with her upcoming feature, Caitlin’s other projects include Epiphany.

She is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Vault Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

About iPOP!

iPOP LA promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 | office@ipopla.com