One World Connect Partners with Philippine National Bank (PNB) for Online Remittance

One World Connect, a London-based fintech and remittance company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Philippine National Bank to provide remittance to the Philippines.

Through this partnership, recipients of money transfers in the Philippines can now receive money by picking up from more than 700+ PNB branches throughout the country, or straight to their PNB Peso account or PNB US-Dollar Account.

Founded in 2018, One World Connect (https://www.oneworldconnect.net) is licensed and regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Philippines. Its state-of-the-art systems provide customers with rapid online remittance services with low fees and competitive exchange rates. Depending on the receivers’ location, customers can choose various payout methods such as bank deposit and cash pickup.

Lucio Tan-led PNB (https://www.pnb.com.ph), established in 1916, is the first universal bank of the Philippines. To date, the Bank has over 600 branches in the country and more than 1,500 ATMs strategically located nationwide. PNB maintains its position as the Philippine bank with the most extensive global reach with more than 70 overseas offices (branches, remittance centers/subsidiaries and representative offices) across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

PNB welcomes the partnership with One World Connect. President and CEO Wick Veloso said, “We want to give Filipinos various options on how they can bank in the ‘New Normal.’ This partnership will be a big help to our kababayans abroad and their loved ones in the Philippines. It’s great to have more payout channels for remittances.”

One World Connect’s founder and CEO Darwyn Palenzuela said PNB and One World Connect share the same values and commitment to the Overseas Filipino Workers and global Filipino community. “We are delighted and excited to partner with an internationally-recognized and trusted bank as PNB,” he said. This partnership provides our customers with greater flexibility and convenience for their loved ones to receive their money through either online credit particularly to PNB bank accounts, or cash payout through PNB’s extensive location throughout the Philippines.”