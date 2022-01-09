Transport department of Karnataka inaugurates Inspection & Certification (I&C) Center in Dharwad, Karnataka

Transport department of Karnataka kicked off the New Year with the inauguration of I&C Center in Dharwad West RTO in Rayapur Industrial Development area, Karnataka. Mr. B. Sriramulu, Minister of Transport Department and Tribal Welfare of Karnataka, MLA Arvind Bellad, NWKRTC Chairman VS Patil, KSRTC MD Shivayogi Kalasad inaugurated the I&C Center and graced the occasion with their esteemed presence.

In the wake of increasing pollution, the Karnataka government decided to align with the I & C Center and regulate the existing vehicle population as well as the new ones. I & C Center bridges the gap between visual inspection and finalising complete road worthiness of the vehicle. The advanced and automated I & C Centers inspect the vehicles providing them with the certification as per road and safety vehicle measures. Most importantly, smart–card based vehicle registration and certificate issuing organisation Rosmerta Technology, headquartered in Delhi, won the tender to supply equipment and resources for the newly inaugurated I & C Center.

With Implementation of the Inspection & Certification (I&C) regime across the country will support the road safety policy of the Government, reduce accidents, promote safer vehicles, and clean environment. The greatest potential benefit of roadworthiness testing is that it will prevent personal injuries due to accidents. Vehicles that are regularly and adequately maintained and verified to be in optimal working condition last longer. Inspections will reduce the costs of repairs and replacement, maximizing your vehicles’ value and extending their life. Not only this, the other significant benefit of preventative maintenance is preventing small problems to grow into bigger (and costlier) ones. Vehicles might get damaged to a point beyond repair. Giving attention to Vehicles will also help decrease their downtime.

Commenting on the inauguration of I&C Center and addressing the gathering. . Mr. B. Sriramulu, Minister of Transport Department and Tribal Welfare of Karnataka, said, “ The Transport Department is mulling replacing the old buses with new CNC and electric – powered buses in state. He further added, The union government has suggested replacing the old buses with CNG and electric–powered buses in the state and hence these buses will start appearing on the roads soon.”

He also announced that automated driving test track would be established in all the districts. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has allocated a fund of Rs 2,500 crore towards the salary of the staff of the transport cooperation. The government is is reinstating the employees who were sacked for participating in the strike just before the second wave of the COVID–19.

The newly inaugurated I&C Center will also minimize harmful exhaust emissions and protect the environment i.e. high air quality, Enhanced resale value for Fit vehicle and Improve Fuel Efficiency and saving of money is ensured through periodical inspection at I&C centre. This I&C Center will also increase employment opportunities for the citizens in the field of vehicle inspection.