Transport department of Karnataka inaugurates Inspection & Certification (I&C) Center in Dharwad, Karnataka

Jan 9, 2022 | Transport

Transport department of Karnataka kicked off the New Year with the inauguration of I&C Center in Dharwad West RTO in Rayapur Industrial Development area, KarnatakaMrBSriramulu, Minister of Transport Department and Tribal Welfare of Karnataka, MLA Arvind Bellad, NWKRTC Chairman VS Patil, KSRTC MD Shivayogi Kalasad inaugurated the I&C Center and graced the occasion with their esteemed presence.

 

In the wake of increasing pollution, the Karnataka government decided to align with the I & C Center and regulate the existing vehicle population as well as the new onesI & C Center bridges the gap between visual inspection and finalising complete road worthiness of the vehicleThe advanced and automated I & C Centers inspect the vehicles providing them with the certification as per road and safety vehicle measuresMost importantly, smartcard based vehicle registration and certificate issuing organisation Rosmerta Technology, headquartered in Delhi, won the tender to supply equipment and resources for the newly inaugurated I & C Center.

 

With Implementation of the Inspection & Certification (I&Cregime across the country will support the road safety policy of the Government, reduce accidents, promote safer vehicles, and clean environmentThe greatest potential benefit of roadworthiness testing is that it will prevent personal injuries due to accidentsVehicles that are regularly and adequately maintained and verified to be in optimal working condition last longerInspections will reduce the costs of repairs and replacement, maximizing your vehicles’ value and extending their lifeNot only this, the other significant benefit of preventative maintenance is preventing small problems to grow into bigger (and costlieronesVehicles might get damaged to a point beyond repairGiving attention to Vehicles will also help decrease their downtime.

 

Commenting on the inauguration of I&C Center and addressing the gathering. . MrBSriramulu, Minister of Transport Department and Tribal Welfare of Karnataka, said“ The Transport Department is mulling replacing the old buses with new CNC and electric – powered buses in stateHe further added, The union government has suggested replacing the old buses with CNG and electricpowered buses in the state and hence these buses will start appearing on the roads soon.

 

He also announced that automated driving test track would be established in all the districtsChief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has allocated a fund of Rs 2,500 crore towards the salary of the staff of the transport cooperationThe government is is reinstating the employees who were sacked for participating in the strike just before the second wave of the COVID19.

 

The newly inaugurated I&C Center will also minimize harmful exhaust emissions and protect the environment i.ehigh air quality, Enhanced resale value for Fit vehicle and  Improve Fuel Efficiency and saving of money is ensured through periodical inspection at I&C centreThis I&C Center will also increase employment opportunities for the citizens in the field of vehicle inspection.