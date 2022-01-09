Omega Seiki Mobility signs MoU with Jae Sung Tech Co., LTD, Korea for manufacturing EV Powertrains in India

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and JAE SUNG Tech Co., LTD, a leading Korean EV powertrain maker, today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture electric powertrains in India. As a part of this partnership, the two companies will be forming a new Joint Venture – OSM JAE SUNG Tech Co., LTD. The all-electric Ra314 powertrain will be the first product and will find its home in the OSM Rage+ in Q1 FY23.

The new Ra314 will be manufactured by OSM at its facility in Faridabad and in Pune at its group company, Omega Bright Steel and Components’ facility. Jae Sung will be bringing in its years of experience with the technical knowhow while OSM will be bringing in its manufacturing prowess to localise the powertrain. OSM will also be testing and calibrating the Ra314 for typical Indian driving conditions.

The Ra314 stands out with its 3S build – Silent Drive, Simple Architecture, and Superior Durability. Besides, the new powertrain is IP-67 rated and will not skip a beat even if submerged in water for 30 minutes. Based on internal testing conducted by OSM and Jae Sung, the new powertrain is 30% more efficient and 20% lighter than existing power units doing duty in the electric three-wheelers at the moment. This has been made possible with an integrated motor, gear box design. This leads to significant weight saving as well as improved vehicle efficiency.

Using an integrated architecture has also helped in reducing the number of moving parts leading to lesser amount of wear and tear. This will percolate to longer service intervals and reduced overall service costs for the end customer. The state-of-the-art modular architecture will also allow OSM to develop the Ra314 for four-wheeler Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV).

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “OSM has always believed in constant innovation and is always working to make the product portfolio a step ahead of the competition. With this JV, I am sure the Rage+ will be an even better value proposition. Not only will the new power unit herald a new era of backward integration making our products more efficient. We will also utilise Ra314’s integrated and modular architecture to build customised power solutions for other EV makers in India to use, thus helping in faster adoption of electric vehicles in India.”

Mr. Lee Hyunjin, CEO, JAE SUNG Tech Co., LTD said, “We are delighted to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility, which is a pioneer in electric vehicle manufacturing. Our overall powertrain architecture and integration was developed with flexibility in mind to allow us to quickly adapt to the ongoing changes and developments in the industry. As a technology company, Jae Sung always believes in developing innovative solutions which are environment friendly as well as cost effective. I am positive that our advanced technologies, strong engineering background when combined with OSM’s manufacturing expertise in India, will help us to strengthen our partnership and succeed together in this rapidly growing segment.”

The Ra314 has been tested extensively and is being engineered to work in extreme temperature range of +50°C to -20°C. This will allow the power unit to be at home across India, be it in the scorching sun of Rajasthan or freezing cold of the Himalayas.

Talking about the Ra314 Powertrain, Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “We will be developing Ra314 completely in India with Jae Sung technology support. It’s a next gen powertrain with IoT which will help our customers keep a track of their vehicle’s performance via an app, in a cell phone. We will also be utilising the power unit in upcoming OSM products in the near future which will include three-wheelers as well as four-wheelers.”

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting automobiles and the society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy mobility solution incubator. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.