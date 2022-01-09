Tacoma, WA Veteran & Author Publishes Poetry

The Lips of Knowledge are a Precious Jewel: A Collection of My Thoughts Written in Poems, a new book by Jewel Green III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

This compilation of poetry seeks to speak the truth about America and what’s taken place in the life of the black man. It speaks to a nation standing at the crossroads of hate and indifference to people of color. Green hopes that readers feel the power and presence of God in the world despite our difficulties.

About the Author

Jewel Green III is a former U.S. Marine, who graduated from a theological seminary in the Midwest and started inner-city outreach ministries in south Chicago. He is married with three grown children. Green’s hobbies include writing and following all sorts of sports. After the pandemic, he hopes to be back to spreading the gospel out in the community.

The Lips of Knowledge are a Precious Jewel: A Collection of My Thoughts Written in Poems is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7014-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lips-of-knowledge-are-a-precious-jewel/

</div