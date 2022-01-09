Savannah, GA Author Publishes Poetry

A Posy from My Garden of Thoughts, a new book by Rafan Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

A collection of poetry from life, to love and nature, even fantasy and fairytales.

A Posy from My Garden of Thoughts transports readers to a dreamlike, peaceful place reminiscent of fond childhood memories.

About the Author

Rafan Thomas is an avid bookaholic with a love for poetry, and storytelling, be it written or visual. She has a passion for creativity and is also a student at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California, in the BFA 3D Animation and VFX program. She loves hot chocolate and rainy days and cozying up to wander away in the land of her imagination.

A Posy from My Garden of Thoughts is a 62-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1547-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-posy-from-my-garden-of-thoughts/

