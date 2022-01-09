Foxborough, MA Author Publishes Autobiography

Unforgettable Characters in the Lives of Ordinary People: A Collection of Stories About Remarkable Individuals and Their Lasting Impact, a new book by Steve Feinstein, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Here is a collection of funny, poignant, real-life stories about the people in our lives that we’ll never forget. They are our best childhood friends, that amazing boss at your first ‘real’ job, and the father-in-law who mistakenly turned off your stove when you had a houseful of guests. All of it is true and you’ll recognize yourself and your ‘characters’ as you read it!

Steve’s stories grabbed me right away and transported me into his world. With his attention to detail, descriptive words and enthusiasm, I was immersed immediately. Each story is a true respite in and of itself, with some great laughs along the way.

– Jill R. Dorson, Editor of RealClearHistory.com

Steve Feinstein has created a tapestry of entertainment interwoven among multiple aspects of life. If you are a fan of sports, music, history or just fascinating events and people, you will be thoroughly entertained by reading “Unforgettable Characters in the Lives of Ordinary People.”

– J.D. Keene, critically acclaimed WW2 historical fiction author

About the Author

Steve Feinstein has spent his career in the industries of consumer electronics and musical recording/performance equipment primarily in marketing communications and product development. He also has an avid interest in history. A lot of characters have come his way, that’s for sure.

Unforgettable Characters in the Lives of Ordinary People is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4305-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unforgettable-characters-in-the-lives-of-ordinary-people/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unforgettable-characters-in-the-lives-of-ordinary-people-a-collection-of-stories-about-remarkable-individuals-and-their-lasting-impact/

