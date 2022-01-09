Neral & Company, PA joins its practice with HFA Certified Public Accountants and Advisors

HFA is headquartered in Central New Jersey and serves a diverse client base throughout the tri-state area

Neral & Company, PA joins its practice with HFA.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Jan. 7, 2022 – PRLog — HFA Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, headquartered in Central New Jersey, has announced Wall-based Neral & Company, PA, has joined its practice.

HFA believes the key to future growth is to continue to expand into new markets. “Our union with Neral & Company will further diversify the accounting and financial consulting service offerings of HFA,” said Robert W. Allison, CPA, RMA, President of HFA. “This will enable us to continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients by increasing the depth of our service offerings.”

Neral & Company, PA was founded in 1980 as a result of a merger of two firms that had been in existence since 1937 and 1950. “The single most important factor in our firm’s success has been our uncompromising commitment to the highest standards of quality and professionalism,” said Thomas Neral, CPA, MST of Neral & Company. “We are in business to serve our clients by helping them solve their problems, achieve their business objectives and make a solid contribution to their success and profitability.”

Patricia M. Linsley, CPA at Neral & Company says the firm decided to enhance its practice through this merger because being part of a larger organization like HFA will allow them to provide a wider array of services. “In today’s world of constantly changing tax regulations and auditing pronouncements, we feel associating with the right partners and staff will help us to continue to produce the quality work and services we have taken pride in delivering for decades,” said Linsley. “To better service our clients, we have elected to affiliate with a firm that has a diverse client base, and provides personalized and comprehensive advisory, audit and tax services.”

After an extensive search within the region, Neral & Company, PA found that HFA shares its same values. “HFA has exceeded our hopes for a firm we can combine with and continue the tradition we have for excellent service, deep expertise, and an environment our clients and associates want to be a part of,” said Neral. “Amongst their staff of over 70, the firm boasts five partners, a senior leadership team consisting of principals, directors and senior managers, and a deep infrastructure of future leaders of the firm.”

As Neral & Company, PA transitions into HFA, the firm will continue its operations out of its location at 2510 Belmar Blvd., Suite 11 in Wall Township.

About HFA

HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. HFA is headquartered in Lakewood with satellite offices in Red Bank and Belmar. To learn more, visit hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/ ).