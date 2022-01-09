Ridge Valley School organises vaccination camp for its students in Gurugram

Gurugram-based Ridge Valley School in collaboration with Haryana Government organized a vaccination camp for students at the school premises on 8th January 2022. 120 students of Ridge Valley School (age between 15-18 years) received doses of Covaxin under the firm supervision of school management and UPHC team, in this day-long camp.

Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School said, “We are determined to provide a secure atmosphere to our children and we also believe that getting students vaccinated in the school campus lessen the chances of infection as compared to other places. The exciting response of parents for getting their children vaccinated is surely a sign towards winning the battle at the end.”

The students pre-registered themselves to get their slots booked for vaccination. To avoid vaccine-related complications like infections, allergy or any other symptoms, medical experts were also deployed at the campsite. The school authority also ensured requisite support and facilities while following all the necessary covid-related protocols. In its praiseworthy initiative school authorities also called children of their non-teaching, support staff to get vaccine shot of Covaxin.

After vaccination, Maisha Bagchi, student of Class 11th said, “I don’t like missing school and I also know that getting jabbed secures me, my family and my friends, therefore I urge all my friends and close ones to get vaccinated at the earliest so that we can create a healthy bio-bubble and get back to our schools soon.”

Furthermore, the school management has requested parents to keep a close watch on their wards after vaccination and motivate other parents to get their children vaccinated at the earliest and help fight the pandemic together.