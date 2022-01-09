MOVE by Jockey

Jockey’s new MOVE collection is where form and functionality meet. Designed to offer technological innovations in fabrics and athletic aesthetics, this collection of active wear is made for everyone who enjoys maintaining a balanced lifestyle of staying fit. Jockey Move is treated with StayDry technology, which helps you stay dry during your workouts. The StayFresh technology has antimicrobial properties allowing you to push through any work out while staying fresh and feeling comfortable – all day, every day.

The collection ranges from tank tops, t-shirts, trackpants, joggers, capris, leggings, shorts, jackets and socks for both men and women. The collection also has unique range of low-impact, medium-impact active bras for women in smart prints and colours. It additionally features caps and ultra-absorbent, super soft towels which are edgy with a sleek minimalist design that makes them acceptable for use in a wide variety of social situations too.

The Jockey Move range of products can be found at exclusive Jockey brand outlets or www.jockey.in.