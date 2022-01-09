CRAFT SILICON and KARZA Technologies partnered to automate onboarding

Craft Silicon and Karza Technologies partnered to automate onboarding and verification with intelligent solutions to provide a delightful customer experience to Microlending Institutions.

Through this partnership, Craft Silicon aims to leverage Karza Technologies advanced KYC services, bank account verification, front-end engagement for offering swift, smooth, and secure onboarding and user verification solution to Microlending Institutions.

Using Karza Technologies advanced AI-driven cognitive suite will help harness the features like face match, name match, and address match, which in turn will assist in achieving accurate matching of the facial features and real-time verification of bank account.

It will further strengthen Craft Silicon’s resolve to provide a frictionless customer experience while ensuring the highest protection against fraud. Their commitment is a testament to the initiative and the joint ambition to significantly improve the onboarding experience for MFI customers.

Mr Gaurav Samdaria, Co-Founder, Director, Karza Technologies said “Craft Silicon has a legacy of providing software solutions to BFSI. With them, we are excited to bring the next level of digital transformation in onboarding for MFIs and other financial entities. Our joint efforts are geared towards enabling smooth, voluminous digital onboarding processes while ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.”

Mr Siva Kumar, CEO Asia, Craft Silicon said “Craft Silicon’s partnership with Karza Technologies is another step towards digital transformation for faster Financial Inclusion. Having digital onboarding integrated with our robust Microlending suite, we are supporting our clients to enhance digital interaction experience, smooth onboarding, fast loan decisions and increased borrower loyalty. “

About KARZA Technologies.

Karza Technologies is the largest data, analytics, automation, and decisioning solution provider to FIs, catering to the entire lending lifecycle from onboarding to diligence & monitoring to collections. By leveraging deep technology and superior data engineering, Karza Technologies provides fraud prevention, risk management, compliance, and automation. It is a pioneer in the services it offers and has successfully acquired a very diverse portfolio of 330+ live clients, spanning the largest gamut of use cases in the industry.