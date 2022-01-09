M3M Foundation starts free 100-bedded Covid Care Center in Gurugram

Looking at the rising cases of Omicron variant in the country, M3M Foundation with support from Health Dept, Haryana Government and Doctors For You has started a free 100-bedded Covid Care Center at M3M My Den in Sector-67 Gurugram. Support seekers can avail the facility by contacting the free helpline number 0124-4085480. The center is fully equipped with all the medical facilities, doctors and medical staff.

“The cases of the Omicron are rising exponentially and swift collaborative actions are required to ensure the gains against the pandemic are not lost. The free Covid Care Center will support the patients in Gurgaon battling the disease and will be a great support to the people from various communities who don’t have access to medical care. Being a responsible organization, we will take every possible step to support the country, frontline workers and citizens in these testing times. I also want to thank the Health Dept, Haryana Govt for supporting us in this cause,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

It is noteworthy that M3M Foundation had previously established a 300-bedded Covid Care Center during the second wave of Covid which helped many patients combat the disease. The Center is a part of the organisation’s “Kartavya” initiatives that seeks to empower the underprivileged. Earlier, the M3M Foundation has also taken encouraging steps for food security by providing meals to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries since the onset of the pandemic across the country.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing self-sustained programmes.