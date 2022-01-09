Tips for Glowing and Healthy Skin for Winter by Square Root Co.

By Avishek Dutta, CEO, Square Root Company

‘Relax, renew, and refresh: ‘Tis the season of Chill’

The season of hot chocolates and sinking in cozy blankets is coming and so is the time for you to pull out your classic Brown-s and your trendy beige-s from your wardrobe. It’s the season to steal his hoodie, it’s the season of the foodies, maybe you’ll skip a few waxing rounds, because why not? Its winters! Whilst we are at it, it’s important that we do not skip the part where are precious skin is not involved.

Winter being filled with holiday vibes and the jingles comes with its own challenges of keeping the skin healthy and glowing. With a drop in humidity and temperature levels, our skin tends to lose its natural moisture, which can lead to flaky skin- the biggest nightmare. These are some simple tips to follow so you shine as bright as the Christmas lights this season:

Take your Moisture to bed:

Winter skincare is nothing without moisturizers. As necessary it is for you to moisturize just after a shower so is it to moisturize before you go to bed. When looking for a moisturizer, opt for one with ingredients such as Cocoa Butter and Wheat Germ Oil. Cocoa Butter is known to retain skin’s moisture and nourish it as well as making skin supple. It contains Vitamin E, every skin’s best friend.

Let Coconut-based skin oil and hair products be thy confidants:

Coconut based products serve as those versatile ingredients that do a better job than any special boxed product with fancy labels. Coconut hair oil penetrates the scalp and gives the hair follicles the much needed rich fatty acids and rejuvenation to your hair and skin that the cold winds took a toll on. If you wish for deep conditioning and treating your hair with that extra protein and shine, using a coconut oil as a leave in conditioner overnight can work wonders and give you a frizz free look the next morning!

Keep the Hot short:

Well, who doesn’t appreciate a hot shower after a long day? Acting as those main characters of the movie who faced the wrath of unrequited love or maybe just giving a speech for your award with your imaginary shampoo-bottle-mic; the best is when you set up an argument scenario and blurt out things that you never could in person. However much tempting that sounds, these long minutes of bliss of the hot can damage your skin. Prolonged exposure to hot water can steal moisture from hair and skin. The hot water damages the keratin cells that are located on the outer layer of skin. Disrupting these cells creates dry skin and prevents the cells from locking in moisture.

Protect your lip twins:

We know how the Covid-19 pandemic troubled our lipstick enthusiasts, preventing their bomb shades from being flaunted and skipping them altogether, just because of the masks. Well, some thought that the masks could act as a respite to hiding their chapped lips. Maybe it is not as convenient as it sounds. Hiding them away under the masks can do more harm than we know. For those supple and pretty twins, it’s essential we go for good lip balms. Always go for lip balms infused with goodness oils like Carrot seed oil, cocoa butter and sal oil. These ingredients will help with the much needed moisture.

Take a walk to your kitchen garden:

Who isn’t familiar with Aloe vera and its 101 qualities of cure? This winter we are putting it to optimum utilization. All you need is a fresh Aloe vera leaf to scoop out some fresh gel. Apply a generous amount of gel to your face and leave it overnight. Repeat every night to see good results.

Be gentle with exfoliation:

Exfoliation is an essential step in every regime. The new necessity i.e., the face mask causes a lot of heat and friction. The sweat and heat leads to breaking out of your skin, an uninvited Bob popping to say ‘Hi!’ every now and then. Exfoliating the skin helps in getting rid of clogged pores and dead skin cells. Use a mild exfoliator to eliminate the dead skin cells, blackheads and whiteheads but don’t go too harsh. Over exfoliation can lead to rashes and dry skin.

Drink up, sis!

Your skin contains approximately 64% water, which attributes to its plumpness, elasticity, and flexibility. Sufficient water intake is significant in promoting skin thickness and density. Drinking water helps restoring water loss from within the body through the skin and enhances skin hydration.

Skincare is nothing but allowing yourself to open up to initiations, learning to shower some love upon thyself, and allowing yourself some Me-time that that you so deserve! Appreciate each moment that you spend with you and for yourself. Remember that the efficacy of products is not defined either by its price or number. Don’t let people fool you that skincare is high maintenance. Because, Good Skin is always in!