Edgeworks Creative Celebrates 10th Year in Business

Edgeworks Creative announced its tenth anniversary as a full-service digital design and marketing agency.

Edgeworks Creative began as a creative agency focused primarily on website design and development and print design for small businesses. Founders Cynthia Ryan and Ed Rooney joined forces after a number of successful collaborations between their previous businesses.

Since its inception in 2012, the company has been producing bespoke website solutions, print design, and online marketing services for companies of all sizes. In 2018 they added instructional design and development services to their offerings and launched their Interactive.Training suite of tools for corporate training and compliance.

“Edgeworks Creative has experienced sustained growth year over year,” said CEO Ryan. “Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering custom website experiences, design services, and growing our instructional design toolsets and capabilities.”

Over the past ten years, Edgeworks Creative has been successful at evolving and changing to stay current with industry practices and has positioned itself competitively. The company works collaboratively with its clients to assess their needs and to deliver custom solutions tailored to each client.

For more information on Edgeworks Creative and their offerings please visit https://edgeworkscreative.com.