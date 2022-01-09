Bolton-Based Clothing Brand Zanouchi Sponsors Local Boxer

Bolton-based fashion brand, Zanouchi are sponsoring upcoming boxing star Ali Akbar Javid.

Javid, who moved from Bury Amateur Boxing Club to Jennings Gym for training, was a three-times amateur national champion, including one Tri-Nations title, and eight-times northwest champion before his eighteenth birthday.

He has been sparring and training with pros at the new club and has his sights set firmly on the Olympics. With 2021 his first year as an elite, he has a bright future.

Zanouchi founder, Bil Akram, sees the opportunity to combine the unique styles of his brand with the spirit in local sporting heroes.

He said, “Sponsoring fresh sporting talent in the local area aligns with our brand ethos of young people making a statement, whatever their background. Athletes know what clothing works and what clothing doesn’t work when training or competing, and Zanouchi offers styles that deliver an edge.”

The luxury lifestyle clothing brand sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, tracksuits and footwear, offering the perfect marriage of urban luxury with upcoming talent in the sporting world.

www.zanouchi.com