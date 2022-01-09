Navigate the Challenges and Legal Landscapes of Parallel Trade

SMi presents its 16th annual Parallel Trade conference on the 21st and the 22nd March 2022. As the only parallel trade conference in Europe, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.

The 2022 event will be more significant than ever before due to the transition period after Brexit coming to an end. As such, the UK will no longer be part of the EU free market. This will mean increased medicines prices, reduced access to some specialist drugs and greater risk of supply chain shortages. In a post-Brexit environment, exhaustion of rights will cease to apply to the UK, making import and export a costly business and in a worst-case scenario could effectively kill parallel distribution.

This conference will bring together industry experts to discuss the challenges and drivers of the industry, including the EU regulatory landscape and the impact of the Brexit and the Pandemic together. The conference will also provide global insights on Parallel trade and will reflect on key takeaways for other member states.

Co-Chairs For 2022:

· Christopher Stothers, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

· Eric Noehrenberg, Vice President and Global Head of Market Access and Goverment Affairs, Corcym

Key Speakers Include:

· Martin Howe, Queen’s Counsel, 8 New Square

· Shabnam Hanassab, Engagement Manager, iQvia

· Tushar Patel, Technical Director, Key Pharmaceuticals Ltd

· Dermot Glynn, Senior Advisor, Europe Economics

· Stefan Enchelmaier, Professor of European and Comparative Law, Tutor in Jurisprudence, lincoln College, GB-Oxford

· Hynek Valerián, Group Parallel Trade Manager, Dr. Max group

· Jackie Mulryne, Partner, Arnold & Porter

· Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling

· and many more

Key Benefits of attending:

– Discover the impact of Covid-19 on Parallel trade as countries begin to release restrictions. How has the sector been influenced?

– Engage in discussions on the growth within parallel trade over the past year at the only Parallel Trade specific conference within the EU.

– Discuss the impact on UK parallel trade following Brexit, through the eyes of regulators, the pharmaceutical industry and academics

– Develop further understanding of the rules and regulation changes over the past 12 months, Parallel Trade, where are we now?

Who should attend:

Vice President/ Heads of/General Managers:

· International Trade and Relations

· Supply Chain Development – Brexit

· Brexit Implementation

· Market Access

· Supply Chain Manager

· Parallel trade reporting

· Regulatory Affairs

· IP

· Purchasing

· Policy Patent Operations

· European Affairs

· Supply and Demand

· Attorney

· Distribution

Plus, Two post-conference interactive workshops

Workshop A : Parallel Trade let’s talk details

Workshop Leader: Tushar Patel, Technical Director, Key Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Workshop Overview: This workshop will discuss all of the main topics within parallel trade, looking back to understand the future. There will be highlights on the history of parallel imports and how this works with the UK. The workshop will also highlight parallel trade and Brexit, discussing where we are now and what strategies are currently being used, do they give parallel traders and advantage and how will Brexit effect parallel trade in the long term. The workshop will highlight the challenges and successes of the industry and will also allow for open discussion on the future of this industry.

This workshop will allow you to:

• Discover the future of parallel trade, based on the history we have

• Understand where we are now, how has Brexit effected the parallel

trade industry

• Interact with industry professionals with Q&A sessions.

• Speak with Tushar Patel about current trading models and the specific

challenges for different industry professionals.

Workshop B: The Case Law of Parallel Imports

Workshop Leader: Stefan Enchelmaier, Professor of European and Comparative Law, Tutor in Jurisprudence, Lincoln College, GB-Oxford

Workshop Overview: This workshop will allow attendees to discuss and build their understanding of case law within Parallel Trade. With interactive sessions, opportunities to question and learn, this workshop will discuss national IP rights and the trade of COVID-19 vaccines. There will be highlights of Professor Stefan Enchelmaier’s work and case studies, focusing on re-packaging and intellectual property.

This workshop will allow you to:

• Discover when parallel trade is permissible

• Engage in interactive sessions about case law with a focus on packaging

• Discuss potential cases with Stefan and understand develop your understanding of the movement of free goods.

