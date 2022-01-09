Alli Rodriguez PR Announces New Client, Christina Fernandez, CEO + Founder of All In One Beauti

Christina Fernandez has been passionate about makeup since the age of 13 when she would sneak makeup into school to practice her passion for glam, and then have to wipe it off her face before she got off the bus, to avoid her parents from noticing. She attended the Fashion Institute of Tech and Christine Valmy School of Artistry in New York. After a few career changes, Christina found her way back to makeup when she found her calling in the field of professional wedding and special events makeup artistry. Her work has been featured in Kleinfeld Manhattan, The Knot, The Wedding Channel and Weddings New York Magazine, music videos, various short films, the BET | MTV network, and celebrity-hosted fashion events. In 2016, Christina took her passion project and turned it into a full-time business. Today, Christina runs a 5-star beauty and Training studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn, specializing in elevating the art of semi-permanent cosmetic tattooing.

All In One Beauti and All In One Beauti Training Studios are located in the heart of Bushwick, Brooklyn New York. They specialize in elevating the art in the beauty industry through semi-permanent cosmetic tattooing, eye lash extensions, keratin lash lifts, cosmetic eyebrow treatments, and teeth whitening. All in One Beauti Training Studios focuses on educating beauty professionals by helping them add treatments to their running businesses, or starting their business.

Christina’s expertise as a makeup artist inspired her to create her own line of products, focused on perfecting the natural beauty of her clients. Madeline Beauty products include: Vitamin E & C face wash &makeup remover, all natural eye & brow growth serum kit, Rose water Facial Mist, Teeth Whitening pens, Lip Glosses, Liquid Lipstick, and much more.

For bookings, appearances, interviews, events, and other opportunities please contact allirodriguezpr@gmail.com

