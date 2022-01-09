GOVERNMENT OF INDIA DECIDES TO COMMEMORATE 26TH DECEMBER AS “VEER BAAL DIWAS”





The Government of India has decided to commemorate 26th December as “Veer Baal Diwas” in the honour of the supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh Ji, for their supreme and unparalleled sacrifice on 26th December, 1705 at the tender age of 9 and 6 years respectively to defend the dignity and honour of Sikhism.





This is a salute and a tribute of the grateful Nation and its People while celebrating the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to the great valour and supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh in their quest for justice.





NW/AY/RR









(Release ID: 1788789)

Visitor Counter : 187











Read this release in:







Marathi













