Ford: Biden To Blame For Surge In Suicides Among Texas National Guard Due To Failing To Secure Borders

Today first responder, successful businessman and Republican Congressional candidate for Texas 28th District, Jerry Ford, condemned Joe Biden for his failure to secure the Southwest border. Due to Biden’s failure to secure the border, the Texas National Guard has been deployed to keep Texans safe. This has resulted in stress and suicides among National Guardsman. All due to Biden’s failure to secure the border and keep Americans safe.

“Joe Biden has opened up our borders letting anyone roam in without any checks,” said Jerry Ford. “The result is we have open borders at the Rio Grande. Our brave Texas National Guard has stepped in to do what Joe Biden should be doing keeping us safe. The strain is showing on our guardsmen.

“I call on Joe Biden to keep his oath of office to protect Americans,” concluded Ford. “Joe Biden come to the border. Joe Biden protect Americans. Joe Biden make America safe.”

Background on Ford

Jerry Ford embodies the American spirit of working hard for success. Not only has he been a successful businessman, but he has been a first responder helping to keep our neighborhoods safe.

Jerry Ford retired from the Houston Fire Department after serving as the Assistant Fire Chief. He has also been successful in the private sector owning several businesses. He knows what it takes to sign the front of a paycheck.

Jerry has never been a person to sit on the sidelines when help is needed. He has given back to the community by being a volunteer coach, coaching Little League Baseball and Basketball for kids in Houston for over 20 years, winning a National Baseball Championship in Cooperstown, New York, in 2007.

Like so many of Jerry Ford feels that our country is going in the wrong direction, with the Progressive Democrats socialist agenda, which has led to, high inflation, an open borders, and run-away crime across neighborhoods and cities.

Enough is enough. That’s why Jerry Ford is running and running hard to be our next Congressman.

In Washington, Jerry will have the backbone and determination to fight for limited government, lower taxes, a strong defense, a growing our economy, and secure borders. We can count on Jerry.