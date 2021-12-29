Punyam Academy to Hike Price Of ISO Lead Auditor and Internal Auditor Training Courses from January 2022



The high price will be applicable on selected Online ISO Lead Auditor Courses and ISO Internal Auditor Course available at www.Punyamacademy.com/eshop.Administrators from Punyam Academy have notified that there were quantities of content like video tutorials, handouts on various subjects are added in all such existing lead auditor and internal auditor online courses this year. This is to inform you that over the past year the cost of the company’s E-learning Courses continues to be adversely impacted due to an increase in eclectic input costs. To satisfy the efforts and support the number of hours spent to produce such dynamic content in E-learning courses, the team has taken the decision to hike the prices by about 20% to 30% on some of the Exemplar Global Certified Lead Auditors and Internal Auditor Courses. So, you have the last chance to get a low price for some of the lead auditor and internal auditor courses till midnight 31st December 2021.





About Punyam Academy



Punyam Academy is an associate company of Global Manager Group. Punyam Academy is an industry leader in training on international compliance standards. We are one of the worlds leading providers of business improvement training, offering a range of solutions for ISO awareness and auditor training requirements. The company specializes in a complete range of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO/IEC 17025, and ISO 27001 awareness and auditor training and other management system training courses served through e-learning, classroom training, and webinars. For more details, visit our website: www.punyamacademy.com

