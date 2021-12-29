Attorney Christine Bremer Muggli is the 2nd Woman to make the Top 10 Wisconsin SuperLawyers List

Super Lawyers® has listed attorney Christine Bremer Muggli in the Top 10 Lawyers in Wisconsin, one of two women to do so in the state.

SuperLawyers is a rating service run by Thomson Reuters and has become the industry standard for marking achievements in the legal profession across the nation. Their annual selections branch across 70 different practice areas and are used to highlight individuals who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. Their multiphase process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, peer reviews by their practice area, and an independent research evaluation of each candidate. The exceptional attorneys chosen by the list are as credible, comprehensive, and diverse.

Christine Bremer Muggli commented on the recognition: “Being included in the Top 10 Lawyers in Wisconsin is a highly valued credential in the legal industry. To be the second woman to be included in the Top 10 Lawyers in Wisconsin is such an honor. I am so thankful to my peers for nominating me to the list, and I am proud to have earned this.”

More About Bremer & Trollop

Attorney Christine Bremer and her partner, Lance Trollop, run Bremer & Trollop out of Wausau, WI, with additional offices in Antigo, Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Minocqua, WI. With a focus on personal Injury, both Bremer and Trollop fight for their clients to receive the compensation they deserve. Whether you have been injured in a car accident, motorcycle accident, at your workplace, or on a farm, the team at Bremer & Trollop is here to help!