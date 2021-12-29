Mike Fallat, from Book Lead Pro, announced as Speaker in Texas!

Mike Fallat, the owner of the #1 Book Creation Service for Entrepreneurs is honored to be speaking at the Great American Summit https://greatamericansummit.com/ hosted by Barbara Allen & Dave Brown.

There will be many incredible Patriots attending — such as Tony Whatley, Eric Konovalov, Brad Lea, Kent Clothier, Nick Vujicic, Pat Hilton, Bedros Keuilian, and many more.

Mike Fallat will be talking about the importance of one’s circle. And he cannot wait to increase the strength of his own circle simply by going to this event.

For those who love this country and want to increase the strength of their circle, Mike Fallat highly recommends checking it out.

January 7th in Irving Texas.

Patriotism with a purpose.

Imagine a publishing company that guides you through the book creation process, let’s you keep 100% ownership of your book, and provides the tools to generate leads, revenue, and attention for your business.

The industry was missing out on all of that. In addition, the book world seemed to lack speed, fun, and simplicity, so we decided to build a company that satisfied it all.

The days of relying on big brother AND big corporation are over.

This is your time.

DreamStarters Publishing – #1 Book Creation Service for Entrepreneurs.

A book is only the beginning. Dream. Publish. Fly.