Vanity Wagon Makes a Shining Debut at The India Story Exhibition

Vanity Wagon, India’s first and largest clean beauty marketplace, exhibited for the first time ever at The India Story in Kolkata this month. The event was held from December 18th to December 20th at Swabhumi, Kolkata. The India Story is a recurring exhibit that is truly one of a kind. It is one of the most popular cultural events in the region and brings together incredible designers, artists and brands together under one roof.

Spanning over innumerable categories such as art installations, food, lifestyle, fashion and more, the exhibition has something for everyone. Vanity Wagon brought their products and expertise to the site with the main goal of spreading awareness about clean beauty. They highlight how they are a differentiator in the beauty market and sell niche and conscious products that are toxin-free, sustainable and good for the environment. The team interacted actively with the customers, provided free consultations and catered to any other relevant needs and queries.

On participating in The India Story exhibition, Ms. Naina Ruhail, Co-Founder, Vanity Wagon, said, “We were honored to be a part of something that truly celebrates work from all spheres. We saw an overwhelming response despite it being our first time. We were warmly welcomed by The India Story and the community and got the freedom to spread our message. From day one, there was an exponential pick up in sales, with makeup and skincare being the top selling categories. It was such a great experience and we hope to be part of more such endeavors.”

Vanity Wagon has a wide variety of domestic and international brands that are listed on their platform, from skincare and haircare to beauty products and beauty tools. At The India Story event, they showcased brands such as The Tribe Concepts, Love Indus, Pulp, Pure by Priyanka, Suganda and ASA to name a few. Their vast collection is available for purchase on their e-commerce platform –

https://vanitywagon.in/.