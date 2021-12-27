The Parallel Livestreams the Super Listing Event – A World-Class Event with Cutting Edge 3D, AR & VR Technology on More Than 30 Social Channels

Hanoi, Vietnam, Dec 27, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The Super Listing Event of The Parallel will be livestreamed on Parallel official website www.theparallel.io on December 28th at 13:00 UTC, and simultaneously broadcast on The Parallel’s official YouTube, Facebook and Telegram channels, Coincu Youtube channel and as well as dozens of our partners media channels.

Following IDO events carried out by prestigious LaunchPads including Seedify, KrystalGo, Starpunk & Launch Verse, The Parallel Token ($PRL) will be listed on PancakeSwap and KyberSwap. The Super Listing Event is not only a huge milestone of The Parallel but also a world-class experience that never happened in the Crypto industry which will reveal the exact listing time of the PRL on Pancake Swap & Kyber Swap. The creative and marketing teams want to set a new standard in GameFi marketing quality, promising to make the events full of technologically rich promo content utilizing AR, VR, and 3D technology. The Parallel aims to lead the metaverse by example and wants its audience to feel complete immersion in the Metaverse experience. From now until this the Event, a series of Super Airdrops with a total of 55,000 PRL have been organized to increase the interaction with the community.

The Parallel raises 4.3 million and shows promise for the boundless growth of a GameFi metaverse

Merely a whisper 30 days ago, The Parallel now stands to become an unstoppable force in GameFi Metaverse evolution. With the completion of their modest fund raising rounds, The Parallel clocked in at 4.3 Million to close out this important milestone and now sets their sights on a much anticipated IDO and phase 1 release.

VCs Join the Parallel on a Long and Prosperous Journey.

The Strategic round for The Parallel is being Co-led by Kyber Network and Signum Capital. This co-lead brings with it enormous synergy between two huge names in the Crypto and GameFi space. Furthermore, they have completely committed to providing maximum value-add contributions through all stages of the project’s journey. Coincu Ventures is also the strong backer which supports The Parallel in media, global KOLs and expands the communities.

With this major milestone concluded, The Parallel is extremely confident in its mission to pursue the creation of the ultimate ecosystem that will naturally evolve into an infinite Metaverse.

Great Minds Think Alike

Advisors are a vital component to The Parallel’s long-term success. As such, the team has expanded its advisory panel with the priceless addition of Harry Holmes and Santiago R. Santos.

Harry Holmes is an NFT gaming entrepreneur with experience spanning back to the first Sony playstation and currently the CEO Magicave. Santiago R. Santos, an earlier addition to the team, is a prominent name in the crypto-blockchain world who has supported countless successful and innovative projects. He specializes in crypto-financial theory and gaming theory.

With the support of its current and growing list of phenomenal advisors, The Parallel’s foundation strengthens and success gravitates toward certainty.

