Little ONE – Jaipuria Preschool ranks 1st across nations, wins AIR-2 for its exceptional contribution to pre-school education

Little One – Jaipuria School Preschool, Naveen Nagar Kakadeo, takes immense pride in sharing its latest accomplishments of bagging the top position in All India Rating (AIR)-2, 1st position in Uttar Pradesh and 1st position in Kanpur. The school was honored and commended for its innovative curriculum and interactive activities. It secured the leading spot under the “Design Thinking Leaders” category. The award was conferred by India’s most prestigious entity for early years learning, Education World Preschool Grand Jury Awards 2021-22. The award was received by the Headmistress, Mrs. Pooja Sahni, at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon, on December 17, 2021.

The school aims to nurture and raise happy and confident children by engaging them with intriguing and age-appropriate learning techniques. They work towards fostering creativity, environmental sensitivity & academic excellence. The school was rated on the basis of a range of parameters, including life-skill based activities, play-way based learning, strong parent connect, student-teacher ratio and school culture. On this occasion, the school administration extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone, including students, parents, teachers and non-teaching staff, for their contribution in helping it reach this exemplary mark.

The award testifies for the school’s quality of education, which encompasses student-friendly policies, curriculum design and pedagogical practices. It holds an edge over its competitors for its learning techniques and methodologies, especially for young learners. Besides teaching students fundamental concepts of different subjects, the school puts additional emphasis on helping learners gain a deeper understanding of social issues, develop empathy and become better human beings. It sets it apart from the other education institutions across the country.