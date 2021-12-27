CDE Asia becomes an Economic Times’ ‘Most Trusted’ awardee at RMB Connect 2021



As a universal service entity, Rotary Internationals (RI) objective is to provide a platform to entrepreneurs, corporate and professional leaders in order to enable them to deliver hilanthropic assistance and to generate support, goodwill, and peace across the globe. Rotary has evolved into one of the largest service organisations in the world with over 1.2 million members and over 35,000 member clubs across the world, that provide service programs at both community and international levels.





Founded in 2013, Rotary Means Business (RMB), a fellowship wing of Rotary international, is an inspirational platform that encourages Rotarians to support the success of fellow members by engaging in business transactions, networking, and generating referrals. The 4th edition of RMB follows in line with a success story set in motion to a large extent by Mark Churchill (Founder, and Chair, Rotary Means Business) who had confirmed in his RMB Connect 2020 address that RMB has 104 chapters presently  Kolkata being the 2nd Indian (after Coimbatore) and the 28th worldwide chapter instituted in August 2016.





Needless to say, CDE Asia is honoured to have been recognised by a worldwide platform of eminent personalities who are passionate about community service and fostering holistic business growth. Company Managing Director, Manish Bhartia has expressed his admiration to be present in an environment of purposeful networking leading to the generation of key referrals and leads for individual corporates and through their grateful donations, back to the community.





This award is extremely special for us. Like Rotary, CDE Asia has tried its best to preserve a strong social ethic in its business strategies. We have been passionate about combating the most challenging environmental concerns by treating them as opportunities to come up with sustainable products and solutions. These are gamechanging innovations corporates can benefit from, using our pioneering patented technology. We have made the collective cause of preserving natural resources and building smart cities of tomorrow our agenda, motto and business.





Founded in 2006, CDE Asia is one of the leading manufacturers of wet-processing equipment serving a constellation of 24 countries in the Indian subcontinent and southeast Asia. Part of the CDE Group with its headquarters in Northern Ireland, the companys vision is to create value for all stakeholders sustainably by providing innovative eco-friendly solutions. CDE Asias consistent R&D efforts have produced patented technologies and new products that have redefined the construction, mining, and waste management industries like never before. Today, the company provides comprehensive solutions to resist the growing shortages of natural sand, apart from recovering value from low-grade minerals through beneficiation, and solving the age-old industry problem of C&D waste disposal by offering novel recycling techniques to recover useful construction materials.





The prestigious award adds to a list of illustrious achievements that include, recognition by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and being declared leading SME of India 2020 by Dun & Bradstreet.





The CDE Asia team has expressed its deepest gratitude to the organizers for finding it worthy of the award and recognition.





