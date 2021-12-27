InfoGlobalData Released over 1.8 Million Physician Email Lists with updated Contact Information



Identify and connect with highly targeted physicians and gain the opportunity to market your healthcare products or services with InfoGlobalData Physician Email List. The Physician Database comes with the complete contact information that will help marketers to boost their multichannel marketing campaigns. With this customizable database, physicians can be targeted by location, specialty, address, email, volume and other key metrics.





This updated Database of Physicians from InfoGlobalData is the best source to boost multichannel marketing campaigns for promoting healthcare products and services, identifying and connecting with best prospects, pharmaceutical marketing, medical equipment supplies, market survey and much more.





Well Researched and Highly Targeted Database:



The InfoGlobalData Physician Mailing List is the most accurate marketing database that supplies the updated and verified information for your email and telemarketing campaigns. The Physician Email Database is verified through tele-verification, advanced software tools and opt-in email programs for accuracy to give you an error-free, up-to-date list of contacts for all your marketing needs.





About InfoGlobalData



For over 10 years, millions of businesses have relied on InfoGlobalData, to help target and acquire new customers, increase their sales, clean and update their databases and make business credit decisions. InfoGlobalData compiles the most up-to-date b2b mailing lists and sales leads containing powerful, in-depth demographic information. InfoGlobalData makes it easy to reach the target audience with complete direct mail and email marketing services, which include everything from purchasing the targeted list to the design and delivery of the marketing campaign.





InfoGlobalData



Email: sales ( @ ) infoglobaldata dot com



Phone: +1 (206) 792 3760



Website: http://www.infoglobaldata.com/

###