Creative Newtech showcases FMSG



Sharing thoughts on the participation, Ketan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Creative Newtech said, We are delighted to be a part of this exhibition and to be able to showcase HAMA, edelkrone, Insta360 and Olympus products to potential customers. This exhibition is being held for the first time since the pandemic. We have observed a significant growing interest from industry professionals as a result of the COVID-19 safeguards implemented and the nationwide vaccination pace attained. Being back on the fairground and realising that we can do our work as well as we did in the past has reinvigorated us for our upcoming events. The corporate world is more eager to meet their customers face to face.





About Creative Newtech: The Mumbai-based company, founded in 1992 by the husband-wife duo of Ketan and Purvi Patel, has grown organically over the last 3 decades to emerge as among the more respected and leading name in the Indian consumer & technology product distribution space. Creative Newtech has an omni-channel network that spans online, offline and retail trade channels. It offers 70+ brands, 3200+ products, has 5000+ happy channel partners, achieves 10000+ monthly distribution and 50000+ metric tons (across its product range) of monthly import and export. Its one of the few national players in the space to provide end-to-end solution from contract manufacturing to retail distribution and brand licensing. Listed on NSE since August 2019, it employs close to 200 employees. For the financial year ending March 31, 2021, Creative Newtech reported EBITDA and PAT of INR 18.73 crore and INR 9.38 crore, a year-on-year growth of 11.36% and 20.66%, respectively, which is heartening coming during a year marked by the pandemic induced uncertainty.



