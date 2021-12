Korea Investment Management Selects Bloomberg Indices for Global Metaverse ETF

). KIM offers a wide range of investment products to both retail investors and institutional investors including governments, pension funds, and insurance companies. ‘KINDEX’ is an ETF brand of KIM (with ‘Navigator’ used for its active ETF brand), managing more than 52 ETF products that track domestic and overseas indices, making it the fourth largest ETF provider in Korea.