Daiso Japan to Open First Store in Nevada

| 10:00AM Where: 7285 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113 (Arroyo Crossing Center)



RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/416802226581851





 The first 100 customers with minimum $30 purchase (receipt) will receive a goodie bag on 12/29/21 and 12/30/21.





About DAISO DAISO Japan, known for its wide selection of household products at extremely low prices, is averaging 10 to 20 new store openings globally every month. With 3,300+ stores in Japan and over 5,500 stores worldwide, DAISO is proud to introduce its high quality DAISO brand items to shoppers around the world. Through high volume purchases — in the millions for a single product  the Japanese variety store is able to keep costs down. With the continuing increase in the cost of living, DAISOs mission is to help consumers maintain a high standard of living without spending more. For more information, please visit https://www.daisojapan.com/.

