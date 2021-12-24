Hong Kong – AFCD mounts wild pig capture operation at Kotewall Road in Central and Western District

AFCD mounts wild pig capture operation at Kotewall Road in Central and Western District ***************************************************************************************



The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) mounted a wild pig capture operation at Kotewall Road in Central and Western District today (December 23) with a view to reducing the number of wild pigs there and safeguarding public safety.





An AFCD spokesman said that the department started the wild pig capture operation at Kotewall Road at 6pm this evening. Veterinarians used dart guns to capture five wild pigs for humane dispatch through medicine injection. The operation was completed at 8.30pm.





The AFCD will continue to carry out wild pig capture operations and accord priority to sites with multiple numbers of wild pigs, areas with a history of injury cases or areas where wild pigs may pose risks to members of the public.