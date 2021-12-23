Prime Minister addresses the 2nd meeting of National Committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the 2nd National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi today. Various members of the National Committee attended the meeting including Lok Sabha Speaker, Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, spiritual Leaders, artists and film personalities, and eminent persons from other walks of life. Secretary Culture, Shri Govind Mohan gave a presentation on the overview of activities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.





The first meeting of the National Committee was organised on 8th March 2021 before the launch of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Prime Minister on 12th March 2021.





The Members of the National Committee who gave inputs and suggestions at the meeting included former Prime Minister Shri H. D. Deve Gowda; Sh Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat; Shri Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala; UP Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath; Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot; Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sh Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy; BJP President Shri J. P. Nadda ; Shri Sharad Pawar; Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar; Rajnikanth; Ramoji Rao; Business Leader Shri A. M Naik; Swami Parmatamanand Saraswatiji among others.





Addressing on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a time when the whole world is going through the Covid crisis and we are also not untouched by it. The crisis has taught us all new lessons and shattered the existing structures which will lead to the emergence of a New World Order in the post Covid era. So, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should envisage a pivotal role for India and that it should emerge as a world leader in this post covid New World Order. The Prime Minister further stated that it is commonly stated that the 21st century belongs to Asia. Once again, it is important to focus on India’s stature in Asia in this century.





The Prime Minister emphasised that this is an opportune time to set our eyes on 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence. It is at that time that the current generation will be at the helm of affairs and the nation’s destiny will be in their hands. Therefore, it is important to decide what we must inculcate in them now so that they will be able to make big contributions in the future towards the country. The Prime Minister further elaborated that for the current generation to contribute meaningfully to nation building, it is important that we inculcate in them the importance of duty to make a better India. We have always insisted upon and fought for our rights but there is a higher greatness in following ones duties, the Prime Minister said. It is only when we follow our duties religiously that we are able to ensure rights of others automatically, the Prime Minister said. Therefore as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commitment to duty should be our uppermost priority and the pledge to contribute meaningfully for the country should be our main resolve. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will sow the seed of a sense of duty among the youth, he added.





The Prime Minister further stated that the current generation is fired with the motivation to create a new future. But it must be remembered that the future is always borne in the lap of the past. It is in this light that we must not forget our forefathers who have sacrificed their youth, their lives and their families for the country. The Prime Minister appealed to all the members that as we work to ensure Jan Bhagidaari in the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav , we must not leave any stone unturned to pay respect to our freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom movement. The Prime Minister concluded that as we observe Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should surge ahead with a focused approach setting new targets for ourselves for 2047 .





The members of the committee thanked the Prime Minister for the organization of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. They gave an overview of the activities taken up by them under Amrit Mahotsav and also gave their suggestions and inputs to further strengthen the campaign. In his welcome remarks, the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah briefed about the objectives and the five pillars of the campaign. In his concluding remarks , he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the members of National Committee for giving their valuable suggestions and time.









*******





NB/OA









(Release ID: 1784415)

Visitor Counter : 152











Read this release in:







Marathi













