Getting to know music artist Pierce Ripanti

What’s your name and where are you from?

My name is Pierce Ripanti, I’m from the small state of Delaware What makes you different as a person?

I believe I’m unique as a person in a multitude of ways. Regarding being an artist, firstly I have my master’s degree and graduated from a prestigious university in Lehigh. Most artists I encounter either dropped out of college or chose never to pursue a degree. I am also an independent artist signed to my own independent label. With the help of my close friends (Troy, LaQuan and Jonny) we co-founded Academy Entertainment group and have been working to defy the norms of the music industry by self-sufficiently making a name for ourselves and steering clear of getting trapped by a major label.

Tell us some more:

Additionally, I believe that staying true to your calling and not getting swept up in the trendiness of what’s going on in the music game is very important and something I try to remind myself of regularly. Often times in interactions people encourage me to copy a trend that another artist is following, and we frequently see artists hopping on certain sound bandwagons. I try to remain true to my mission and distinguish myself from the pack by not copying what’s current and instead focusing on improving my unique sound to make it that much more distinguished from the pack. What do you want to accomplish in life? There is an ever-evolving list of things I want to accomplish in life, but the first thing is without a doubt getting my first real ‘hit’. We’ve put a lot of work into this music, and it will be such a relief the moment one of my songs truly breaks and enters the charts. I look forward to going on tour one day with my friends and rocking stadiums full of fans around the world. I have always had that dream of having a tour bus and travelling across the country with the team rocking shows and going out to celebrate afterwards or heading back to the studio for more work. I also am excited to collaborate with some of my favorite artists someday. I would love to do a song with the likes of J.Cole, Drake, Young Thug and many more of my inspirations. When I first started in music I always told myself I wanted to do a collaboration with every single artist that I liked, but I don’t know how feasible that is now that I have a little bit better understanding of the music business.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I see myself on tour with my brothers rocking shows across the country. I see numerous songs on the billboard charts and most importantly I see me having an impact on men and women across the globe. I will be out of the small state of Delaware by then and somewhere with a little more sunshine. The socials will have grown, the reach will have improved and the sound will be near perfection. What do you bring to the world? I bring to the world a spirit of ambition and youthfulness. I believe that my spirit shines bright in a positive light and I can be a beacon in a dark room. I try my best to make the people around me smile and feel ok with where they are at in life no matter where that may be. It’s a cold world we live in and so I try to bring some warmth to those dull days. I think that so many of us are afraid to chase our dreams and so as someone with a Master’s degree who still chose rap music I hope that I can inspire some courage for people who are scared to take that leap.

What type of legacy do you want to leave behind?

The legacy that I want to leave behind is that of someone who never gave up no matter how rocky the road was. Someone that inspired hope and confidence for people to tell their own unique story and not emulate what they see on IG and Twitter. I want to inspire people to tell the truth… ‘their truth’ nothing more and nothing less. There are so many people in this world who can relate to someone’s unique journey and I hope to inspire more people to share their unique journey so we can all learn from it and create a butterfly effect of truth and vulnerability.













