Launch of Local Brand Namdapha Goodness

North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) is a registered society under the aegis of North Eastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Govt. of India. North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), Meghalaya in collaboration with Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), Arunachal Pradesh launched Local Brand Namdapha Goodness in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh named after iconic Namdapha National Park located in the Changlang district, Namdapha.









This initiative is to boost the sale of locally produced goods of the CBO members, to improve the socio-economic condition of the rural populace and to generate sustainable employment opportunities among the village communities and unemployed youths through the manufacturing, marketing and distribution related activities.









Currently, a variety of products including edibles such as banana chips; spices such as ginger and turmeric powder, bakery items, locally spun clothes and sanitary napkins is being marketed under the brand. The products are distributed through a chain of local shops, village huts and marts of NABARD marts and private entrepreneurs.





