Legrity.TV, the Newest Streaming TV Network Featuring Exclusive Original Programming, Launches

Legrity is a new free streaming TV Network available to 322 Million households via apps & 4.1 Billion worldwide on the web with reach to 213 countries. The Legrity network streams empowering, educating, and entertaining original shows.

Viewers can watch exclusive shows on www.LEGRITY.TV from their computers and can find the free Legrity app on AppleTV, GoogleTV, Roku & Amazon FireTV, as well as on Smart TVs and mobile devices. Legrity’s core values are Legacy, Integrity and Community with its mission to connect people to unique content with empowering, educational and entertaining programs. Legrity will continue to grow its genres and shows while maintaining a PG/TV-14 rating. Current offerings are: talk, business, lifestyle, travel, food, music, books, veterans, and documentaries.

Legrity Media LLC was created in April 2021 by five Digital TV producers who identified a need for a platform that would give the ordinary person with a positive message a global mouthpiece.