BKC, CPAS, PC Expands with Merger of Hodakowski & Hodakowski CPAs

BKC, CPAs, PC announces their expansion with the merger of Hodakowski & Hodakowski CPA’s. The combined firm will continue as BKC, CPAs, PC with offices in Flemington and Woodstown, NJ.

Hodakowski & Hodakowski, CPAs is an established Flemington, NJ-based accounting firm, serving clients for over 50 years. BKC and Hodakowski share a long history of quality accounting, tax and business consulting services, with exceptional technical ability, and superior client service. The combined firm will excel with our relationship driven approach and deep understanding of our client’s businesses, driving success as a strategic partner with a broad range of professional services and expertise.

Joseph Hodakowski, Jr., CPA, owner of Hodakowski & Hodakowski, CPAs, states, “My father started this business over 50 years ago to provide tax and accounting services in Western New Jersey. The business was built on exceptional client service, placing the client needs first. As we grew and expanded over recent years it became apparent that in order for us to continue to provide the level of service we strive for, it would be necessary to find another firm whose philosophy aligned with ours. We believe that we have found that firm in BKC, CPAs, PC. We are excited to bring our experience and talent to the firm as we continue to put our client’s needs first.”

Joseph M. Carducci, CPA, PSA, President of BKC, CPAs, PC adds, “As BKC, CPAs approaches its 30th anniversary, the addition of Hodakowski & Hodakowski, CPAs will continue to provide growth opportunities for our staff, and enhanced service capabilities for the continued success of our clients.”

BKC is a full service certified public accounting firm, currently the largest in Hunterdon County, NJ, founded in 1992. BKC helps privately-held companies and their owners reach their goals through pairing its strong financial knowledge with a deep understanding of its clients’ businesses. The firm offers accounting, tax and value-added business advisory services over a wide range of industries. BKC is a 100% member of the New Jersey Society of Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and is an independent member firm of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more at www.bkc-cpa.com.