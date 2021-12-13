Hong Kong – CAS holds 83rd Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos)

CAS holds 83rd Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos) ********************************************************



The Civil Aid Service (CAS) held the 83rd Recruits Passing-out Parade at its headquarters today (December 12). The parade was reviewed by the Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho.





The CAS Recruit Training Certificate Programme has been recognised under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework as meeting the accreditation standards at Level 3 by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. Graduates will be awarded the Certificate in Auxiliary Forces Basic Training (Civil Defence).







A total of 38 officers and 82 recruits participated in the Passing-out Parade, after which they will apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired to serve society. The graduates came from all walks of life, including members of the aviation, education, social welfare, accounting and engineering industries/sectors as well as tertiary students.







The Reviewing Officer presented awards to the outstanding officer cadets and recruits. The recruits also performed a rescue demonstration to showcase their learning outcomes.





Recruitment of CAS members is open for application throughout the year. Recruitment details and application forms are available at the CAS website (www.cas.gov.hk).