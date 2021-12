Missing man in Ma On Shan located *********************************



A man who went missing in Ma On Shan has been located.





Man Ping-leung, aged 78, went missing after he was last seen at a Bus Interchange on Tate’s Cairn Highway towards Sha Tin direction on December 10 morning. His family made a report to Police on the same day.





The man was located at Sheung Shui MTR Station yesterday (December 12) afternoon. He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.