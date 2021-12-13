Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Kaleidico, LLC and a Private Individual

The seller, Kaleidico, is made up of a team of experts that create and execute lead generation strategies for businesses in the mortgage lending and legal verticals. Their disciplined creative process has been generating leads since 2005.

The buyer is a private individual that has held high-level positions at web development and SEO organizations.

The seller, Bill Rice, had this to say about this experience: “Benchmark International did an exceptional job of preparing Kaleidico, LLC to investigate the market opportunities and then to ultimately guide us through a successful acquisition. We especially valued the fact that Benchmark International gave us a broad and interesting exposure to a variety of merger and acquisition suitors.”

“Both buyer and seller were extremely easy-going and committed early in the process to get a mutually beneficial deal done. There is no doubt that the buyer and seller will be successful in their respective new endeavors.”

– Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International

