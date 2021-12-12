World Health and Wellness Festival unfurls second list of speakers

World Health and Wellness Festival announced the second list of Speakers out of over 100 speakers expected to attend event on 17, 18 & 19th December 2021.

The co-founder of the festival Mr Mukesh Mishra announced “ The Festival will be a grand marathon of ideas between health experts, spiritual leaders, bollywood celebrities, educationists, psychologists, Yog Gurus, fitness enthusiasts, financial experts who will engage in informed discussion on future of healthcare & financial situations post pandemic.”

The second list of 36 speakers include Director Of Akhand Yoga Institute, Shri Vishva Ketu, Jagdeesh Chandr, CEO and Editor, First India, Abhigyan Prakash, Senior Editorial Consultant and National Affairs Expert, ABP News Network, IAS Mahesh Sharma ,IAS Dr Samit Sharma, Mr Alexander Spoegler from Italy , Dr Samin K Sharma, Director, EHCC Hospital, Jaipur, Dr. Anurag Govil , H.O.D MBBS, DM (Gastro), Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital (SDMH), Dr. Shiv GautamDirector Professor, GHRC & Gautam Institute of Behavioral Scienece & Alternative Medicine, Dr. Vincent Yip, Consultant General / Hepatobiliary & Pancreas Surgeon, The Royal London Hospital, Dr. Malhar Ganla Chief Innovation Officer, Freedom From Diabetes, Dr. Dipanjan Panda Senior Consultant Medical Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals New Delhi, Dr. Shyam Sundar Sharma MD, DM (Gastroenterology) DNB (Gastroenterology) Pt Mukesh Bhardwaj ,Vinod Shastri and Anil Singhvi Renowned Business Journalist & Managing Editor, Zee Business.

The event will also have global health & wellness experts like Dr. Balvinder Singh Thakkar MD Managing, Jaipur Dental Hospital and President, Indian Orthodontic Society, Dr. Naresh Somani, Director Oncology HOD & Consultant, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), Dr. Jayshree Periwal, Chairperson, Jayshree Periwal Group of Schools, Amit Agarwal Vice Chairman & Director, JECRC University Dr Naresh Somani HCG and Dr Manish Chomal HCG Hospital.

Making the list more vibrant, the stellar line-up includes the very famous Netrapal Singh Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd, Dr. Pramod Tripathi Founder, Freedom From Diabetes, Dr. Rupa Shah, Founder & CEO, CircleOhealth , Dr. Vijay Pathak, Professor & Unit Head Cardiology, SMS Hospital Jaipur and DR. G L Sharma, Director of the Heart Institute at the Jaipur Hospital.

The list will also include famous doctors from medical faternity like Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Director- Interventional Cardiology, Eternal Hospital (EHCC), Jaipur, Sunil, Interventional Cardiology, Mount Sinai Heart System, NY, USA, Chairperson -Eternal (EHCC) Hospital, Jaipur, Dr. Sunil Dhand, Consultant Diabetes, Thyroid and Metabolic disorders, Dr. Vijay Kapoor, Director & Consultant Diabetologist, Kapoor Hospital, Dr. Ankit Bansal, Associate Consultant Anaesthesia at fortis hospital and Dr. Vikas Gupta, Senior Consultant, Neurology,

To add further Dr. Sanjay Arya, Senior Consultant, Paediatrics, Dr. Rahul Sharma, Additional Director – Interventional Cardiology, Dr Sanjiv Sharma, Dr Tarun Patni, President – Jaipur Medical Asssociation and Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologis, Mr Govind Pareek Additional Director, Public Relations Government of Rajasthan, and Mr. Naren Bakshi , Chairman of Board & Founding Trustee; Crack the Wellness Code Mr. Mohan Uttarwa, CEO of iNDx Technology and Anand Mishra, Managing Director of Trimurty Builders also will have enlightening sessions.

On the announcement the Mukesh Mishra, PT Mukesh Bharadwaj& Mr Nareshant Sharma, Founder Team, World Health and Wellness Festival Shared “We have curated the top investors, industry experts, and brand leaders & healers to explore how wellness and wellbeing may be harnessed to live longer, better lives and out list of speakers reflect that. We are sure that this event will be a grand and dynamic amalgamation of diverse ideas.”

The idea behind WHWF revolves around the synergistic collection of constructive and compatible elements, which aim to encourage the core values of health and wellness that encompasses the multidimensional aspects of life.