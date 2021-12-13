Meditation Teacher and Veteran Real Estate Attorney Gullu Singh Shares His Life Story & Industry Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast

NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Gullu Singh – Meditation teacher and veteran attorney who’s devoted his life to the study and practice of meditation and helping lawyers and other individuals find peace and serenity in this stressful world.

“I was first introduced to meditation as a stress relief tool when my father took me to a meditation center as a child. The people I met were so warm, present, and happy, that I remembered them and sought to practice as they did when I found myself overwhelmed with the stress of being an attorney.” -Gullu Singh.

“By 2031, I hope to see a future where law firms place a huge amount of emphasis on helping people improve their well-being, find fulfillment, experience satisfaction, and having people work in a way that aligns with their personal values… Ideally, by providing services to teach them how to do it!” -Gullu Singh.

The interview dives deep into Gullu’s career and insights such as:

How Gullu Came To Ditch His High Stress Career

Where Gullu Was Introduced To Meditation

The Health and Stress Benefits of Meditation

Why Gullu Tells New Lawyers To Not Become a Lawyer

Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/Gullu-Singh

About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Maribeth Blessing (Lawyers With Heart) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.

About Gullu Singh: Gullu is someone you might never expect to be on this show. He’s an attorney and mindfulness and meditation teacher, having graduated from the prestigious 4-year Spirit Rock Meditation Center Teacher Training, and conducts training and retreats nationwide, including those exclusively for legal professionals. After having been overwhelmed by the high stress and insane mindsets he encountered at the start of his legal career, this guest turned to meditation and mindfulness to cure his ails and later, after having succeeded in recovering his health and sanity, felt a strong urge to help other legal professionals heal and cope with stress better so that they too may live a life of greater sanity and emotional freedom.