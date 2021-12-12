“Blind Journey: Journalist’s Memoirs,” a New Book by Jack Hawn, Tells the Story of Journalism at Its Peak







Jack Hawn, author of Blind Journey: A Journalists Memoirs (Strategic Book Group; 2011), shares the memoir of a journalists 43-year career. The story begins with the authors uncharted and inescapable career of becoming a journalist and how Jack Hawns career just happened.





Jack never studied journalism and never aspired to be a writer. In fact, he faced civilian life with a wife, baby daughter, wild ambition, overflowing optimism, unshakeable confidenceand no job after nearly four years in the armys public information offices.







Eventually, he found work as a copy boy at a Hollywood newspaper and rose through the ranks, eventually landing a job at the Los Angeles Times, where he worked in sports and entertainment. Until his retirement in 1991, Jack Hawn covered Muhammad Alis title fights, boxing at the 1984 Olympics, Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., and other celebrities during his incredible 43-year career.







This was indeed a blind journey for Jack because he didnt set out to be a journalist, but it turned out to be a wonderful lifelong career. Blind Journey: A Journalists Memoirs is a work youll keep pulling off your bookshelf to read time and time again, whether youre an aspiring or veteran journalist or just want a book filled with aspiration and adventure.







According to Fiona I. for Readers Favorite,  from the old newspaper days of cut-and-paste (with scissors and glue) to Lucky Strike and Camel and now-classic cars, Hawns book evokes memories of bygone eras, and a sense of nostalgia for times past, both good and bad.







It captures that special time in the L.A. journalistic jungle with the authors clear and insightful eyes that readers would be interested in reading about the early days of televised sports, journalists lives, people like the Andrew Sisters and boxers, readers would swoon over to read.





