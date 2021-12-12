“Blind Journey: Journalist’s Memoirs,” a New Book by Jack Hawn, Tells the Story of Journalism at Its Peak

Jack Hawn, author of Blind Journey: A Journalists Memoirs (Strategic Book Group; 2011), shares the memoir of a journalists 43-year career. The story begins with the authors uncharted and inescapable career of becoming a journalist and how Jack Hawns career just happened.
Jack never studied journalism and never aspired to be a writer. In fact, he faced civilian life with a wife, baby daughter, wild ambition, overflowing optimism, unshakeable confidenceand no job after nearly four years in the armys public information offices.
Eventually, he found work as a copy boy at a Hollywood newspaper and rose through the ranks, eventually landing a job at the Los Angeles Times, where he worked in sports and entertainment. Until his retirement in 1991, Jack Hawn covered Muhammad Alis title fights, boxing at the 1984 Olympics, Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., and other celebrities during his incredible 43-year career.
This was indeed a blind journey for Jack because he didnt set out to be a journalist, but it turned out to be a wonderful lifelong career. Blind Journey: A Journalists Memoirs is a work youll keep pulling off your bookshelf to read time and time again, whether youre an aspiring or veteran journalist or just want a book filled with aspiration and adventure.
According to Fiona I. for Readers Favorite, from the old newspaper days of cut-and-paste (with scissors and glue) to Lucky Strike and Camel and now-classic cars, Hawns book evokes memories of bygone eras, and a sense of nostalgia for times past, both good and bad.
It captures that special time in the L.A. journalistic jungle with the authors clear and insightful eyes that readers would be interested in reading about the early days of televised sports, journalists lives, people like the Andrew Sisters and boxers, readers would swoon over to read.
