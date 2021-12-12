Ultimate roasting potato is launched in time for Christmas







A new, high quality roasting potato that can also cut cooking time by a quarter is being launched this week across the UK.





The new variety, which also has environmental benefits, has been grown and developed over the last six years by one of the UKs largest potato suppliers Branston exclusively for Tesco.





Not only does it require less water and fertiliser than other varieties but its environmental impact is further reduced by its unique 25 per cent faster cooking time, saving energy in the home.





Potato experts at Lincolnshire-based Branston and Tesco are hailing the new variety as the ultimate roasting spud on account of its perfect rich, fluffy texture, crispy outer skin and golden colour.





The potatoes are being launched by Tesco in the run up to Christmas as demand for roasting potatoes at this time rockets by around 500 per cent compared with a normal shopping week.





Officially known as Nemo because of their unusual markings, which make them look like the cartoon character fish in the Finding Nemo film, they will be sold as Tesco Finest British Roasting Potatoes.





Tesco potato buyer Hannah Moseley said:





Just about everyone who has tasted the new Nemo variety consider it to be the best roasting potato ever  even better than the King Edward or Maris Piper.





Not only do they taste wonderfully rich and buttery but they are also light and fluffy on the inside with a beautiful golden crispness on the outside  basically perfect roasties. But an added bonus is that they roast about 10 minutes quicker than European varieties.





We have a limited amount this year for the all-important Christmas period but will then have to wait until more are grown which will be around September next year.





The potatoes have been developed by Branston at their main site in Branston, Lincolnshire and grown at one of their sites in Suffolk.





Branston Agronomy Director, Dr David Nelson, who is known in the industry as Dr Potato said that the Nemo variety had the hallmarks of becoming a true world beater.





Dr Nelson said:





It has been a real labour of love working on this project for the last six years as we were looking at a variety that would not only taste superb but would also save on roasting time.





Nemo is a natural hybrid that has been developed through carefully crossing an exceptionally wonderful tasting fast-cooking Peruvian variety called Inca Bella and a popular, red-skinned salad variety called Franceline which grows well in the UK climate.





As this is a new potato we only have a limited amount this year but enough to cover the all-important Christmas period when roasting potatoes are at their most popular.





The potatoes will be sold as Tesco Finest Roasting Potatoes and will sell for £2 for a 3 kilo pack.









Note to editors





Nemo is a phureja hybrid variety, which combines the vigorous fast-growing nature of original Peruvian potatoes with the hardiness of modern European varieties from the Solanum tuberosum Solanaceae family.





It has the golden yellow flesh typical of an Andean phureja, with a more uniform cell structure which enables it to cook much more quickly.





Its distinctive pink skin has creamy yellow patches around its large eye-like markings, giving it a bi-coloured appearance.